It's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a retail-boxed system. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- It's new, with a full 1-year warranty, but just is not in the original box.
- wirelessly connect 2 rear speakers to compatible Samsung soundbars
- surround sound
- wall mountable
- 2 channels
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- Model: SWA-8500S/ZA
Published 14 min ago
That's $31 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- 170W power
- Bluetooth TV connection
- Model: HW-T410/ZA
It's $32 less than buying it directly from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- wall mountable
- 80W power
- Model: SWA-8500S
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Dolby Audio and DTS
- Bluetooth multi connection
- HDMI input and output
- Model: HW-T510/ZA
It's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- Bluetooth
- Dolby Audio and DTS
- smart sound
- game mode
- Model: HW-T450/ZA
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $19 under last week's mention of a new, factory-sealed unit. It's also $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 32" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution display
- AMD FreeSync
- variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: U32J590UQN
Trade in an eligible phone to save up $885 off list and get the best price we've seen. Plus, get 4 free months of YouTube Premium and 6 free months of Spotify Premium. Buy Now at Samsung
- 6.2" display
- 64MP
- super resolution zoom
- 8K video snap
- Single Take mode
- night mode
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Trade in your old device for a credit of up to $550 and get the lowest price we could find by $499. Plus, you'll also get four free months of YouTube Premium ($47.96 value) and six free months of Spotify Premium ($59.94 value). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
