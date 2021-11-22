Buy on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards with your purchase. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for AT&T or Verizon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2640x1080 AMOLED main screen
- 1.9" 260x512 Super AMOLED cover screen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP wide & ultra wide rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: SM-F711UZKAATT
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "TRACFONE20" for the best price we could find for the phone alone by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- Android OS
- 1-year 500 minute/1500 Text/1500MB data plan
- Model: S115DL
That's $142 under the lowest price we could find for a new phone today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Prism White or Prism Black.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best we've seen for this phone new and unlocked – it's $110 less than Samsung charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by diamond.wireless via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset
- 5.8" 1440x2960 Super AMOLED HDR10 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 12MP main camera & 8MP / 2MP dual selfie camera
- Android OS (unspecified)
- Model: SMG960UZBAXAA
Save on a range of smartphones from $199.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 ($269 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your best store via eBay
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Buy Now at Walmart
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's a 50% savings off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366-lb. weight capacity
- measures 27" x 14.2" x 28.1"
- Model: WE402NW/A3
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
