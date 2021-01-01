That's half off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- fast refresh and low latency
- magnetic
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get this price. That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Compatible with 4-10" smartphones and tablets
- 3mm aluminum construction
- Silicone table pads
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck off this already deeply discounted tablet mount (total of $38 off list) and make it the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in Black (pictured) or White.
- compatible with tablets with up to 12" screen
- 360° degrees rotation
- attaches to headrest posts
That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $26 today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- magnetically attaches and pairs
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
It's $60 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now available for pickup only at select locations. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's $50 under what you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
