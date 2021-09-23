That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm SDM865+ 3.09 GHz octa-core processor
- 12.4" 2800x1752 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- Android OS
- Model: SM-T970NZKEXAR
-
-
-
That's the best price we could find by $140. Buy Now at Samsung
- To get this deal, scroll down and choose the "No Trade In" offer.
- Octa -core (3.09GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz) processor
- 11" 2560x1600 (WQXGA) TFT display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 13 MP Sensor, 5 MP Sensor rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10.0
- Includes S pen
- Model: SM-T870NZKFXAR
Save on streaming devices, tablets, smart assistants, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- There is an extra 20% off select items with a trade-in.
- Pictured is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (that's 30% off).
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and save $215 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
That's $90 less than if you bought all three items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Save on over 130 luxe office chairs, with prices from $148. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $479 (low by $166 for new model).
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Save on three hard drive capacities, each with three read speed options. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 250GB 500MB/S USB-C Portable SSD for $33.99 (low by $6).
Save on a selection of ranges to update your kitchen. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 6.0-cu. ft Smart Freestanding Gas Range for $799 ($250 off list).
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Most sellers charge over $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's a savings of $178 off list price. Buy Now at Groupon
- in-line remote
- Model: EO-IG955BSEGUS
