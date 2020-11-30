That's the best price we could find for the pair by $70. Plus, you'll get four months of Youtube Premium ($47.96 value) for free. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Trade in your old device to drop the price to as low as $149.99.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-T870NZKAXAR
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 TFT display
- Android 10 OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Model: SM-T500NZAAXAR
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276347509
You'd pay at least $154 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by All Tech Wholesale via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller offers a 30-day money back guarantee.
- Exynos 7870 1.6GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM 16GB storage
- 8MP rear-facing camera, 2MP front-facing camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Model: SMT580NZKAXAR
Use code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop the price to $11 under the Black Friday price for the tablet alone and the best price we've seen for it. It's also $126 off the combined list price of these items, and $11 less than you'd pay for just the tablet today. Buy Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop it to $139.49. That's $21 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, 2 side speakers
- Dolby Atmos
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Save $35 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available now in Twilight Blue. (Other colors are out of stock until December 23 but can be ordered now at this price.)
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
Get the best price we could find by $42 by applying coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL". Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android Oreo OS
- Model: ZA470006US
- UPC: 192940012615
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. (See some offer below.) Shop Now at Samsung
- up to $1800 off 4K QLED TVs
- up to 35% on washers
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $699.99 ($200 off)
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
Add 2 to your cart and apply code "2SE450" for a savings of $39, which drops it $81 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA, 2 DiplayPort 1.2, DVI-D
- VESA compatible
- swivels, tilts, and pivots
- height adjustable
- Model: SE450
That's the best price we could find by $649. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet ports
- Model: UN82RU8000FXZA
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|15%
|--
|$550
|Buy Now
