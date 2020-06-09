New
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
$525 $730
free shipping

It's $103 under our mention in February and the best price we could find today by $75.

  • Available in three colors (Mountain Gray pictured).
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
  • 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
  • Android 9 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-T860NZALXAR
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
