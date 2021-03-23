That's a $180 drop from September, a low now by $658, and the best price we've seen for a new one. (It's also just $10 more than our February refurb mention, which was the lowest price we've seen overall.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in Gray.
- Exynos 990 octa-core processor
- 6.9" 1440x3200 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad rear camera
- 40MP selfie camera
- Android OS
- Model: SMG988UZKAXAA
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Save $580 off list price when you choose monthly payments. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Plus, get $20 off your activation fee when you order online.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the best price we could find by $44 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- 6.4" 1440x3120 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera & 8MP/5MP dual front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMV450PM
That's $116 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black at this price. (Platinum Gray is $10 more.)
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered B Stock and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Save on a variety of silver and gold coins and bars. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the 2021 1/10-oz. Gold BU American Eagle $5 Coin for $238.28 (low by $117).
It's $31 under our mention from last April, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also at least $81 less than you'd pay for one in new condition today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Onyx Black.
- Comes with a one year Quick Ship warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSAXAR
- UPC: 887276279572
That's $5 under last week's refurb mention and the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $16. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12-A01US
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
