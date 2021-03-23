New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone
$650 in cart $1,400
free shipping

That's a $180 drop from September, a low now by $658, and the best price we've seen for a new one. (It's also just $10 more than our February refurb mention, which was the lowest price we've seen overall.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
  • Available in Gray.
Features
  • Exynos 990 octa-core processor
  • 6.9" 1440x3200 AMOLED display
  • 12GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Quad rear camera
  • 40MP selfie camera
  • Android OS
  • Model: SMG988UZKAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% -- $650 Buy Now