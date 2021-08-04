Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $243
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$243 $800
free shipping

That's $157 under Samsung's certified refurbished price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty is provided, but a 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies.
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
