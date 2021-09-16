Apply coupon code "SAVE4FALL" to get the best price we've seen, at $16 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago, and $86 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- In Black.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180NZKSXAR
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Taking into account the shipping charge here, that's $5 less than you'd pay at Amazon and many other stores. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee (Not a member? See the offer below).
- built-in microphone
- ambient sound mode
- 15 hours talk time, and 11 hours music playback on a full charge
- Model: SM-R175NZKAXAR
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
That's $48 less than buying a new pair from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
Save on over 160 items, including headphones, laptops, desktops, monitors, cell phones, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 ($78 less than new pair).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Select items may qualify for extra coupon or in-cart discounts, which will be advertised on the product pages above the image.
It's $13 under list and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9mm drivers
- Model: MDREX15AP
Shop home items, apparel, tech, and more. Additionally, apply code "SAVE4FALL" to save an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Save on three hard drive capacities, each with three read speed options. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 250GB 500MB/S USB-C Portable SSD for $33.99 (low by $6).
That's $150 under Samsung's direct price and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9" 1440x3088 AMOLED display
- 8-core CPU
- S-Pen support
- 8K recording
- 12GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Model: SM-N986UZKAXAA
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
