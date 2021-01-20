That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available at this price in White.
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
- noise cancelling
- 6-hour battery life
- Bixby compatibility
- Model: GSRF SM-R180NZWAXAR
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Available in Silver or Black.
- includes charging case, replacement eargels, and ear wings
- 3 microphones
- 2-way dynamic per bud woofer + tweeter
- Model: GSRF-SM-R170NZKAXAR
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Shop and save on a selection of headphones and earbuds from brands like Sony, apple, Skullcandy, Beats, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured are the Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Headphones for $29.99 (a low by $9).
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save up to $200 on Macbook Pros, up to $600 on iPhone 12 models, up to $300 on Lenovo Surface Book 3, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35 (pickup is available on most items.)
That's $40 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save at least $10 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T7 Touch 500GB USB 3.2 Portable SSD for $79.99 (low by $8).
