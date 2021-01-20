New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones
$70 $170
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Available at this price in White.
  • A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
Features
  • noise cancelling
  • 6-hour battery life
  • Bixby compatibility
  • Model: GSRF SM-R180NZWAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Best Buy Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 58% -- $70 Buy Now