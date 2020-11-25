New
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 10th-Gen. i7 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$800 $1,000
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" QLED 1920x1080 Full HD touch display
  • 12GB RAM; 512GB PCI-e SSD
  • 360° flip-and-fold design
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • compatible with Alexa
  • Model: NP730QCJ-K02US
