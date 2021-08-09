Samsung Galaxy 3 41mm Smartwatch with Extra Band for $180
New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm Smartwatch
$180 $400
free shipping

That's $90 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Mystic Bronze.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Samsung via eBay.
Features
  • water resistant
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • holistic health monitoring
  • 1.4" Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX
  • Model: SM-R850NZDAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Samsung
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% -- $180 Buy Now