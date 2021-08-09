Samsung Galaxy 3 41mm Smartwatch with Extra Band for $180

That's $90 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Mystic Bronze.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- water resistant
- Bluetooth connectivity
- holistic health monitoring
- 1.4" Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX
- Model: SM-R850NZDAXAR
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
In cart, it drops $5 - making it around $10 less than you'd pay for a refurbished one elsewhere, and around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- While this item is new, the packaging may be open and/or distressed.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Clip the 46% off on page coupon to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by VineePower via Amazon.
- 1.4" touch display
- IP68 waterproof
- compatible with Android and iOS
Save $9 by applying coupon code "7UU3LCV6". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors and sizes (Black/Dark Gray pictured).
- Options priced $8.99 drop to $2.70 with same code.
- Watch not included.
- Sold by Kyisgos via Amazon.
- compatible with all Apple Watch models
- durable soft silicone
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Clip 20% off on page coupon and apply code "25DS7G5M" to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kospet Direct via Amazon.
- In Black at this price.
- 20 sport modes
- IP68 waterproof rating
- compatible with iOS or Android 5.1 or higher
- heart rate
- alarms and notifications
Save 50% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Fansfuny via Amazon.
- The Keyboard is available for $10.81.
- Android 10.0
- H616 quad-core cortex-A53 CPU
- remote control
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|55%
|--
|$180
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register