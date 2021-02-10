New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Samsung 81.5" RU9000 4K UHD LED LCD Smart TV
$1,400 for members $3,420
free shipping

  • This offer is for members only. (Not a member? Check out the offer below.)
Features
  • 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • Dolby Digital Plus
  • Tizen Smart TV platform
  • 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
  • Bixby voice assistant
  • Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
