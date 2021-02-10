That's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Costco
- This offer is for members only. (Not a member? Check out the offer below.)
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Dolby Digital Plus
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Bixby voice assistant
- Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1999.99 ($1500 off).
That's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- ambient mode
- modern I-shaped design
- 100% color volume with Quantum Dot
- NFC technology on TV
- detachable floor stand
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- 120 motion rate
- Model: QN43LS01TAFXZA
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant
- Art Mode
- 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN32LS03T
That's $500 off list, and comes with extra savings as detailed below. Buy Now at Samsung
- Look under "Your Special Offers" to add a free wall mount, and save $400 on the Samsung HW-LST70T soundbar.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart apps
- works with Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN55LST7TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276434681
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the scratch & dent Sony 75" X800H 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,024.29 (low by $174).
Apply coupon code "505XUWWG" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Deep Inc. via Amazon.
- 150-mile range
- mounting pole
- 33-ft. coax cable
Prep for the big game with savings on TVs, headphones, laptops, monitors, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at BuyDig
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung Surround Sound Bar Home Rear Speaker Kit for $130 ($48 less than sealed unit).
That's the best price we could find by $334. Buy Now at Costco
- Most areas get free delivery, basic installation, and haul-away.
- stainless steel interior
- 44 dDBA noise level
- FreeFlex 3rd rack
- ProWash cycle
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3,000-lumens
- customizable 270° motion detection zone
- record, screen capture, & receive instant notifications to your smart device
- Model: SEC3000/CAM/RP
That's $50 under our August mention, $150 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Gray pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's the best deal we've seen, and $60 off its list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27F398FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276151069
