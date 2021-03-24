That's $133 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Clip the 27% extra savings coupon and apply code "TBLJBHTR" to save a total of $122. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Honey BEE via Amazon.
- HDMI input
- USB Type-C port
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: ME16XX
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
It's $31 under our mention from last April, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also at least $81 less than you'd pay for one in new condition today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Onyx Black.
- Comes with a one year Quick Ship warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSAXAR
- UPC: 887276279572
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save $580 off list price when you choose monthly payments. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Plus, get $20 off your activation fee when you order online.
