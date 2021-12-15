It's $1,000 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Fingerprint Resistant Tuscan Stainless Steel at this price.
- smart divider
- AutoFill water pitcher
- 4.2-lbs. total ice capacity
- Model: RF28R7351DT/AA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $740. Buy Now at Samsung
- In Black Stainless Steel or Stainless Steel at this price.
- The Tuscan Stainless Steel is $2,599.
- The Counter Depth options are from $2,599.
- food showcase
- autofill water pitcher
- 5 tempered glass spill proof shelves
- Model: RF28R7351SG/AA
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
A variety of over 70 refrigerators with capacities of one to 135 cans. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Koolatron 6-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $46.38 ($19 off).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a range of discounted washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash for $749 ($300 off).
Take up to $100 off a variety of models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299 ($100 off).
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Silver Stainless Steel (pictured) or Black Stainless Steel
- Fingerprint resistant
- Traditional oven and air fryer in one
- Smart oven learns how you like to cook
- Convection oven
- Illuminated dials
- Alexa, Bixby or Google voice control
- Model: E63T8711SS/AA
That's $350 less than Amazon's "deal of the day" offering and the best price we've seen (the previous record costing $500 more during Black Friday week). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
These go for $800 new. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by bobcat_wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
