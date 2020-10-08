New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Subwoofer
$86 in cart $101
free shipping

Add the soundbar to your cart for $113 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • wireless active subwoofer
  • 290W power
  • Model: HW-R50M
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Samsung
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% -- $86 Buy Now