Saeco Xelsis Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $1,000
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Saeco Xelsis Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$1,000 $1,150
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $299 under our mention from last October and $999 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 15 different drink options
  • multiple user profiles
  • milk carafe
  • auto-tracking water filtration
  • touchscreen control
  • Model: SM768404
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
