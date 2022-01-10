It's $299 under what SWFT charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- ride up to 37.2 miles on a single battery charge
- 46.8V 10Ah lithium-ion battery
- fully charges in six hours
- weighs 50.7-lbs.
- Model: SWFT-FLEET-WHT
That is a $400 drop from the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BestBuy via eBay.
- Multiple modes allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward
- 19.8 mph max speed
- 32-mile range on a single charge (charge your ride in just 6 hours)
- monitor display for battery output and speed
- Model: SWFT-VOLT-BLK
That matches Walmart's Black Friday week price and yields a saving of $250 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 20-mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's $13 under last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $113. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- 700c steel frame
- 700c alloy double wall wheels
It's $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 20MPH max speed
- up to 50-mile range
- IP65+ water resistance
- aluminum alloy frame
- LCD display
- Model: VA00034
That's the lowest price we could find by $15, and a low price in general for a Kryptonite folding model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2.25 lbs.
- Model: 720018004066
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
