Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Rubbermaid Brute 32-Gallon Trash Can with Lid
$30 $33
pickup at Lowe's

That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
  • base handles
  • reinforced base
  • integrated clinches
  • Model: 2118185
