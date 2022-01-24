That is the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- BPA free
- 20 containers and 20 lids
- microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe
- Model: 2066486
That's $4 under our mention from last April, $33 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Shipping varies by ZIP but tends to start around $5.
- 50 bases and 50 lids
- BPA-free
- top-rack dishwasher safe and freezer safe
- Model: 2136125
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two compartments in each dish
- 100% leak proof
- Microwave and dishwasher (top rack) safe
- Model: 2142280
It's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect this item to ship in one to two months.
- 100% airtight, shatter-resistant, and stackable
- one 16 cup container with lid
- two 12 cup containers with lids
- four 7.8 cup containers with lids
- 8.1 cup container with lid
- two 6.6 cup containers with lids
- two 3.2 cup containers with lids
- two 1.3 cup containers with lids
- Model: 2150703
Save on a variety of kitchen items from All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and Nielson-Massey. You'll find cookware, cutlery, ornaments, extracts, utensils, and much more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 8-Qt. Oval Dutch Oven for $299.96 ($140 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Save on food processors, cookware sets, knife sets, air fryers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Cuisinart C55-10PWM Advantage Ceramic-Coated 10pc Faux Knife Set for $9.99 (low by $7)
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on over 120 items from DeWalt, Craftsman, First Alert, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Not a member? It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15A 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 19.4" x 32" x 20"
- can store 30 tools
- Model: FG5A4700MICHR
