You'd pay $13 more via eBay. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4 independently controlled stainless steel burners emit up to 40,000 BTU
- Ceramic-coated griddle plate and cast iron cooking grates
- Spark electronic ignition
- Model: GD4002T
-
Expires 12/30/2021
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Deals start from $189.99 in this sale, which features AKDY, Frigidaire, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the AKDY 30" Ducted Undercabinet Range Hood w/ Charcoal Filter for $199.99 (low by $90).
Apply coupon code "278806" to nab a $20 gift card on this deal- making this $20 better than the competition. Buy Now at Northern Tool
It's $99 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $750 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
Checkout with Subscribe and Save for a low by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- minimum efficiency reporting value of 5
- 300 microparticle performance rating
- Model: BD01-6PK-1E
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
