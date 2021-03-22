New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Certified Refurb RotoZip 5.5A RotoSaw Spiral Saw Kit
$42 $50
free shipping

Apply code "PAYLESS15" to get $24 under what you'd pay for new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 30,000-RPM speed
  • dual grip zones
  • 6-ft. cord
  • Model: SS355-10
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Saws eBay RotoZip
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% $33 (exp 1 yr ago) $42 Buy Now