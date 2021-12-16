You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's $74 off list, $25 under our October mention, and $64 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- You can choose from 3 other options: certified refurb for $90, open-box for $100, or new for $110.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- No warranty information is available for the seller-refurbished option, but the vendor does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
That's $50 less than you'd pay at Amazon for one in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- You can also choose from 2 other conditions: open-box for $159 or new for $179.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- up to 37” of clamping range
- 3/8” per step clamping method
- 2,200 lbs. of pressure
- quick-release leg latches & unlockable wheels
- Model: RK9003
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- 3 stackable and interlocking cases
- adjustable compartments
- includes metal & wood screws, SAE & metric bolts, nuts, washers
- Model: 2008291
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or moe ship for free.
- up to 36 lbs. of pick up
- adjustable handle
- quick-release
- Model: 542015
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
