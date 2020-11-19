That's the lowest price we could find by $108. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- clamps up to 1 ton of force
- supports a weight load up to 600 lbs.
- front scooter wheels
- Model: RK9002
-
Expires 11/26/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff Pick
That's $54 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- This is a new item that is missing the original packaging.
- A 3-year Rockwell warranty applies (excludes accessories).
- tool-free blade change
- portable
- includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
- Model: RK7323
That's $31 less than our mention from last week and the best price we could find now by $59.
- Pad your order over $150 with another qualifying Rockwell item to receive an extra 20% off instead of the extra 15% you get with the saw alone. You can find eligible items by clicking "See all eligible items" beside the "Extra 20% off $150+" at the top left of the page.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- 9" blade diameter
- 2.5-Amp motor
- die-cast aluminum table bevels from 0° to 45°
- 59-1/2" tungsten carbide blade
- micro-adjustable rack
- built-in flexible work light
- Model: RK7453
Shop the lowest prices of the year today.
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
That's $11 below the best price we could find for a similar ladder.
Update: Stock is now very limited and varies by zip code.
- 225-lb. capacity rating
- Nonslip steps and feet
- Model: GLS-3CS
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list.
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
