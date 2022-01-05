It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Audio Savings via eBay.
- 1,000 Watts peak / 200w RMS
- 12V 9 AH Rechargeable battery
- Built In Bluetooth, USB, SD
- Built in party LED lights with 3 modes
- LED screen display
- Rear Subwoofer port
- 40Hz–20KHz Frequency response
- Model: GOPARTYZR10
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
