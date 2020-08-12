That's $149 under buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1080p video with live view
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- night vision
- Model: 8VR1X8-0ENB
That's $40 under our previous mention of this bundle and $58 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p video
- dual-band WiFi connectivity.
- Alexa compatibility
That's $31 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year Ring warranty applies.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
Amazon tests, refurbishes, and certifies select devices to like new condition for much lower prices than new products. They also come with the same limited warranty as new. Save on a selection of fire tablets, echo smart assistants, Kindles, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on security cameras, Tile products, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which includes almost everything in this sale; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
- tri-band WiFi
- up to 2,000 sq. ft. coverage
- 63Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- built-in Alexa
- Model: RBS40V-200
Save $30 by bagging the Echo Dot essentially for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Amazon Smart Oven - A 4-in-1 microwave, convection oven, food warmer, and air fryer
- 30+ built-in presets
- voice control with Alexa
- temperature probe
- Echo Dot-turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more
- Echo Dot- voice control
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
That's $16 less than buying from Ring directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- It's currently out of stock, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- 1,200 lumen brightness floodlight
- motion activated
- Amazon Alexa enabled
It's $62 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes Ring bridge
- works with Alexa
- motion activated notifications
- customizable settings
That's $70 less than you'd pay buying these items separately. Buy Now at HSN
- 1080p HD video with 2-way talk
- weather-resistant
- night vision
- motion detection
It's $8 less than buying it from Ring directly. Buy Now at Groupon
- Available in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze.
- built-in motion sensors
- built-in rechargeable battery
- real-time notifications
- 2-way audio
- pairs w/ select Alexa-enabled devices
