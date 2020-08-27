New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Respawn Fortnite Omega-Xi Reclining Gaming Chair with Footrest
$130 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • swivel
  • stain resistant
  • 275-lb. weight capacity
  • 360° swivel
  • padded armrests
  • extendable footrest
  • Model: OMEGA-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Chairs Newegg
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 47% $130 (exp 4 days ago) $130 Buy Now
Rakuten   $162 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price