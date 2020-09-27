Coupon code "affsus800b425offdn" makes it the best price we could find by $133. Buy Now at Reolink
- 100ft night vision
- motion detection w/ alerts
- 2TB HDD
- Ethernet
- Model: RLK8-800B4
Apply coupon code "LSP4F4AR" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newpoch via Amazon.
- magnetic
- night vision
- motion detection
- 2.4GHz WiFi connection
- compatible with iOS and Android via App
- 500mAh rechargeable battery w/ 10-foot charging cable
- Model: Cam-01
Apply coupon code "QOAQMQEF" for a savings of $11 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hot Smartek via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- motion detection
- Model: IPC2-1
Clip the on-page coupon to save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- AI detection for humans (in case bears routinely call at your door)
- includes chime with adjustable volume and 8 ringtones
- compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- 4:3 aspect ratio with HDR
- 2-way audio
- Model: E8201111
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "NG9C9HPZ" to get $15 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PriSecu via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "AUIQYV9Y" to save $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aoputek via Amazon.
- IP67 waterproof
- 10,400mAh battery and external solar panel
- PIR motion detection
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- 120° wide angle lens
Most stores charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- Up to two-years of battery life
- Enhanced motion detection
- Two-way talk
- Weather-resistant and IP-65 rated
- Works with Alexa
- Night vision
- Model: B07MMZF2BF
Apply coupon code "BTR6LWVN" for a savings of $37 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- °F and °C temperature measurement
- Model: CEYXYY0902
Apply coupon code "9TXKXMW3" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qiangyaxun via Amazon.
- USB 2.0
- built-in mic
- 110° wide-angle
- compatible with PC, Mac, and Android
- Model: S2
That's a savings of $14 off the list price.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 5.5" x 8.5"
- Ultra-flexible design allows you to add, remove and rearrange pages easily as your needs change
- 60 repositionable ruled sheets
- Customize with your favorite paper, pockets and dividers
- Model: 51527
Accurately measure recessed lighting placement before making cuts. At the best price we could find by $3, it will keep money in your pocket and drywall sheets out of landfills. Buy Now at Amazon
- powerful neodymium rare earth magnet
- includes 2 adjustable target magnets & 1 target locator
- Model: 8110
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Reolink
|25%
|--
|$397
|Buy Now
