It's a low today by $125 and a $20 drop from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In White.
- measures 23.63 " D x 47.25" W x 30" H
- made of metal
- Model: OM05315
It's $51 less than Veikous direct. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 53.5" x 53.5" x 29.5"
- wear-resistant surface
- 2 shelves
That's a savings of $224 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Chestnut.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- measures 32" x 16" x 60"
- 1 shelf
- 8 letter cubbies
- 2 file drawers
- lower storage cabinet
- Model: BF-22766
That's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Dark Wood Grain.
- pneumatic height adjustable frame
- front adjustable floor glides
- back locking coasters
- Model: NAN-IP-6-1-DKW-GG
Save $19 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Classic Cherry.
- made of wood
- measures 59.13" L x 20.47" W x 30.16" H
- pull-out keyboard drawer with flip-down front and power strip
- small drawer and file drawer
- CPU tower cabinet with adjustable shelf
- grommet cord organizer
- Model: 404944
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 275-lb. capacity
- adjustable height
- tilt control
- fixed armrests
That's $120 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- adjustable armrests and seat height
- locking backrest tilt
- Model: MFTC 200
That's $27 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- keyboard tray
- tempered glass monitor shelf
- dual locking casters
- measures 47.25" x 26" x 36"
