eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Razer BlackWidow 2019 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$59 $70
free shipping

Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" cuts the price, putting it $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by gamesngadgetsplus via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Razer green mechanical switches
  • N-Key rollover
  • anti-ghosting
  • RGB lighting
  • Model: RZ03-02860100
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
