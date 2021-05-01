Razer Phone 2 64GB Android Phone for $240

It's the best we've seen for the refurbished version of this phone; most eBay sellers are charging at least $260 for similar refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by The Geex via eBay, who provide a 60-day warranty.
- 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 8GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- 8MP front-facing and 12MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 8.1 OS (Oreo)
- Model: RZ35-0259UR10-R3U1
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
You'd pay $139 more from other retailers. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
That's $550 off list and $349 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: G020I
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Clubs in this sale start at just $34. Shop Now at eBay
- The majority of these are in pre-owned condition, but some are in "new outlet" condition, meaning they could have been floor samples or demo clubs. Refer to the club condition guide on the product page for more information.
- Sold by Callaway Golf via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design 8GB graphics
- Model: RZ09-03287E22-R3U1
That's $50 under what you'd pay direct from Razer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Classic Black or Mercury White at this price.
- 20K DPI
- ambidextrous
- programmable buttons
- dock
- Model: RZ01-03050100-R3U1
That's $50 off list of this item which is hard to find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Classic Black or Quartz Pink.
- Classic Black is expected in stock on May 6, while Quartz Pink is expected in stock on June 17. Both can still be currently ordered at this price.
- 20K DPI optical sensor
- Model: RZ01-03050300-R3M1
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|$499 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$240
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$300 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
