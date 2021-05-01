Razer Phone 2 64GB Android Phone for $240
New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Razer Phone 2 64GB Android Phone
$240 $260
free shipping

It's the best we've seen for the refurbished version of this phone; most eBay sellers are charging at least $260 for similar refurbs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by The Geex via eBay, who provide a 60-day warranty.
Features
  • 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP front-facing and 12MP rear-facing cameras
  • Android 8.1 OS (Oreo)
  • Model: RZ35-0259UR10-R3U1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Razer USA Ltd.
Unlocked Android Top Tech Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   $499 (exp 1 yr ago) $240 Buy Now
Amazon   $300 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price