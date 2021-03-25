New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Ray-Ban 60mm Polarized Navigator Sunglasses
$80 $183
free shipping

Save $18 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Gunmetal/Polar Green.
  • Sold by Sunframes via eBay.
Features
  • 100% UV protection
  • adjustable nose pads
  • includes a case and cloth
  • Model: RB3478 004/58
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sunglasses eBay Ray-Ban
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% -- $80 Buy Now