$13 $29
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "DSD05" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- equipped with one PD 3.0 port and one iSmart 2.0
- 57-watt output when both ports are used together
- Model: RP-PC105BSPF
Details
RAVPower · 3 days ago
RAVPower 20W USB C PD Wall Charger 2-Pack
$11 $28
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "DSD50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- In Black or White.
- Shipping adds $3.99 or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
Features
- guards devices against excessive current, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit issues
- Model: RP-PC150BSPF
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Spigen ArcHybrid 5,000mAh Magnetic Battery Pack for iPhone 12
$33 $55
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price, yielding a saving of $22. (Most third-party Amazon sellers charge over list price.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Spigen Inc via Amazon.
Features
- Suitable for MagSafe compatible cases
- Non-slip rubber coating
- 5,000mAh capacity
- Up to 80% additional charge
eBay · 3 wks ago
Open-Box Samsung Wireless Qi Charger Trio
$40 $90
free shipping
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- No warranty info is available.
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
Features
- charges 3 devices simultaneously
- Model: EP-P6300TBEGUS
GameStop · 1 wk ago
Star Wars Wireless Chargers at GameStop
$25 $43
free shipping w/ $35
Get a hard to find wireless charger for the Star Wars fan in your life at $17 off list. Buy Now at GameStop
Tips
- Available in Millennium Falcon (pictured) or The Mandalorian.
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; otherwise, orders $35 or more ship free.
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Nanming USB C Wall Charger
$7.79 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "LGFADHXR" to save 40%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or White at this price.
- White (DLM) drops to $9.59.
- Sold by NM-Cable via Amazon.
Features
- universal compatibility
- multiple charging protections
- PD fast charge
RAVPower · 4 days ago
HooToo 3-in-1 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
$14 $40
$4 shipping
Coupon code "DNLIM" saves you $26. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- The 256GB is also available for $44 after coupon.
Features
- MFi-certified lightning port, USB-C port, and USB-A port
- USB 3.1 port with up to 80 MB/s reading and 30 MB/s writing speeds
- Lightning port with up to 30 MB/s reading and 10 MB/s writing speeds
- Model: HT-IM005SPF
