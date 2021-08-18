RAVPower PD Pioneer 30W USB-C Charger for $12

RAVPower · 57 mins ago
$12 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNS132" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- charges 2 devices simultaneously
- 12-watt USB-A port
- 18-watt 3.0 port
- foldable
- Model: RP-PC132
Related Offers
AlphabetDeal · 6 days ago
Alarm Clock with Wireless Phone Charging
$17 $21
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Tips
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
Features
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
IKEA · 2 wks ago
IKEA Livboj Wireless Charger
$4.99
pickup
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
keeypon.com · 2 wks ago
Aukey Omnia 65W Dual-Port PD Charger
$18 $36
free shipping w/ $25
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Toptrend Qi Wireless Car Charger Mount
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50KXX6GI" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Toptrend via Amazon.
Features
- auto clamp
- non-slip
- rotates 360°
- vent and suction cup bracket
- up to 15W charging
RAVPower · 1 day ago
RAVPower PD Pioneer 20,000mAh AC Power Bank
$50 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "DNS54" cuts an extra $20 off for a total of $40 off list price. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- includes USB-C cable, carrying pouch, and storage box
- measures 5.8" x 2.7" x 2.7"
- 30-watt USB-C PD port
- 18-watt USB-A QC port
- 80-watt AC outlet
- Model: RP-PB054
RAVPower · 2 wks ago
RAVPower CR123A Battery Charger with 8 Batteries
$16 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNS38" for $34 off list and the lowest price we found by $7. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- for use with Arlo security cameras and other high drain devices
- includes charger, 8 batteries, and USB cable
- mischarging safety technology
- up to 700mAh battery capacity
- Model: RP-BC038
