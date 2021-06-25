RAVPower 30W USB C Charger for $12

RAVPower · 45 mins ago
$12 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RPKOSDS" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- foldable
- 18W 3.0 port and 12W USB-A port
- charges 2 devices simultaneously
- Model: RP-PC132
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yw Yuwiss Wireless Charger Stand
$6.86 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $9 when you apply coupon code "VACEYJW3". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Wishes Power via Amazon.
Features
- works with most kinds of cases that are within 5mm/0.19"
- Qi & UL certified
- temperature control, over-current protection, and over-voltage protection
- requires QC3.0 adapter (not included)
- Model: Z1
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Marchpower 15W Magnetic Charger for iPhone 12
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "TH7KRFD8" to take 40% off and save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In three colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by MarchPower Direct via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, AirPods, and AirPods Pro
- includes 20W QC USB-C adapter
- built-in kickstand
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Odec 24W Dual USB Car Charger Adapter
$4.22 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 20% off on page coupon to save $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JX US via Amazon.
Features
- 4.8A output
- anti-slip
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Refurb Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
$100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS923621" to save $21 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
- foldable
- charges two devices simultaneously
- compatible with Qi-certified devices
- Model: MHXF3AM/A
