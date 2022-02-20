RAVPower · 39 mins ago
$12 $22
$4 shipping
That's a savings of $10 off list. Outside of other RAVpower storefronts, you'll pay at least $20. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- up to 10-year shelf life
- 1,500mAh per battery
- resists extreme temperatures
- contains no harmful chemicals
- Model: CR123A
Details
Comments
