Qomotop · 42 mins ago
$120 $300
free shipping
Coupon code "60%SEP24" takes 60% off for the lowest price we found by $59. Buy Now at Qomotop
Tips
- In four colors (Brown pictured).
Features
- made of polystyrene
- 350-lb. capacity
- weatherproof
- 22" wide seat
- Model: QTACXL
Details
Amazon · 3 days ago
Bali Outdoor Spring-Motion Patio Chair 2-Pack
$99 $150
free shipping
Use coupon code "L8UGKVTX" to drop the price to $40 less than our mention from last month, $51 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and fulfilled by Shinerich Group via Amazon, and may take up to 2 weeks to arrive.
Features
- weight capacity of 250-lbs.
- each measures 28.5" x 23.6" x 38.9"
- steel frame with spring rocking motion
- all-weather chairs; resistant to abrasion and tearing
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
Freeport Park Thaddeus Metal Park Bench
$120 $205
free shipping
That's a savings of $85 off list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
Features
- 31.5'' x 39.5'' x 21.25''
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Decor Therapy Fenton Folding Acacia Wood Outdoor Arm Chair
$117 $137
free shipping
Thanks to coupon code "DECORDAYS15", that's the lowest price we could find by at least $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available at this price in Teak.
Features
- measures 25.9" x 27.1" x 36.7" when unfolded
- collapses for storage
- constructed of acacia wood
- for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: FR9561
