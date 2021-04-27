New
Belk · 40 mins ago
Pyrex 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
$18 $60
free shipping w/ $49

Save 70% and get the best shipped price we found by $4. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • It's available with assorted colored lids.
  • Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $49.
Features
  • includes one 6-cup rectangular dish, one 4-cup round dish, one 3-cup rectangular dish, two 2-cup round dishes, and five lids
  • tempered glass containers are dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe
  • BPA-free plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe
  • Model: 1091198
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Belk Pyrex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Belk 33% -- $18 Buy Now