Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Pulsar 900W 2-Stroke Gasoline Portable Generator
$130 $155
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • single cylinder, 2-stroke, 72cc, air cooled engine
  • 8.5 hours of operation at 1/2 load
  • two 120V outlets, 12V DC output
  • recoil start
  • Model: PG1202S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Walmart Pulsar
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register