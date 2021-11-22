That's a savings of $520 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In several colors (Champagne pictured)
- LED interior lighting
- Adjustable door shelves
- 3 freezer baskets
- Model: CRBR-2412IOCL
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Whirlpool fridges start from $649, LGs from $699, and Samsungs from
$799 $899 – many discounts appear in-cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the LG 20.2-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $699 ($78 off).
Choose from french door models, side-by-sides, top-freezer, and more. Get up to $1,000 off select BESPOKE models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Family Hub for $2,099 ($700 off).
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Drop Stop LLC via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "S5MFL99T" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to see a full list of compatible models.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|19%
|--
|$2081
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register