That's the lowest price we could find by $29, although most stores charge $140+. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lifestyle By Focus via eBay.
- 16 cooking displays and a locking lid
- dishwasher safe stainless steel inner cooking pot
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker and more
- Model: ZSELE03
Published 22 min ago
Save 50% with coupon code "USZSDQ3W", making this a buck under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H1A via Amazon.
- 250mL capacity
- USB rechargable
- 304 stainless steel S-shaped blades
- Model: H1A
Applying coupon code "DNTEAMKR" makes this a low by $31. Buy Now at Buydeem
- 6-in-1 control base
- 4 specialized tea brewing settings
- auto warmer
- stainless steel infuser
- boil function button
- 1.5-liter capacity
- Model: K2423
This is the best price we found by $8. (It's a shipped low by $2.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping, or orders over $45 ship free.
- measures in ounces, grams, or pounds
- high-precision strain gauge sensor
- 11-lb. maximum weight capacity
- automatic shutoff
- clock function
- tare function
- Model: HW031119
That's a savings of $20 off list, for this model that's out of stock at all other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but padding your order over $25 bags free shipping.
- makes up to 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
- lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
- Model: 60061
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
It's savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are so handy to keep in the car (or even around the house). They are quick and easy to use in the car if you don't have time for a professional detail."
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
Apply coupon code "RS5Z8P3I" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- gesture photo/video
- gravity sensor control
- remote control via app
- intelligent altitude hold function
- Model: S68
