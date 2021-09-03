ZLRC Pro RC Quadcopter Drone w/ Camera & 2 Batteries for $70
TomTop · 1 hr ago
ZLRC Pro RC Quadcopter Drone w/ Camera & 2 Batteries
$70 $100
free shipping

Tips
  • The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
Features
  • GPS return home
  • 4K wide angle camera
  • 2-axis mechanical self-stabilizing head
  • 50 x zoom
  • up to 25-minutes of flight per charge
  • includes case, spare propellers, and screws, and remote controller
  • Model: SG906
