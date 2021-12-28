After coupon code "SAVEONCR15" it's $6 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Ay Tech via eBay.
- 112° wide-angle lens
- 1080p; 15fps recording
- 2-way audio
- nightvision
- WiFi
- Model: 87025
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- control hub
- 1080p HD Pan/Tilt WiFi camera
- 2 door/window sensors
- 2 remote controls
- 2 on/off power switches
- motion detector
- Model: AHS627-23
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
That's $20 less than our mention from May, and the best price we've seen. It's also $75 less than Home Depot charges for this bundle. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Charcoal or Sandstone.
- 1 MP camera
- 2 built-in speakers
- Alexa smart voice control
- 8" 1280x800 (720p) LCD screen
- 75Hz to 16kHz frequency range
- Blink Mini has a 110° field of view and infrared night vision
- Model: B086ZND1QQ
Clip the on page coupon for a $30 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- local storage
- night vision
- Model: T8130
That's the best price we could find by $10.
Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- cloud storage w/ Blink Subscription Plan (free 30-day trial included) or local storage on Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
