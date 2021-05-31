Xmund Foldable Inversion Table w/ Lumbar Support for $90
Xmund Foldable Inversion Table w/ Lumbar Support
$90 $100
Apply code "BGDNXD" to get the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Banggood

  • Available in Blue or Red.
  • reversible ankle holders
  • 330-lb. capacity
  • lumbar pad
  • anti-fall shoulder pads and safety belt
  • Model: XD-IT1
  • Code "BGDNXD"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
