Xmund 22" Steel Fire Pit for $40
Banggood · 36 mins ago
Xmund 22" Steel Fire Pit
$40 $90
free shipping

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
Features
  • safety mesh screen
  • heat resistant coating
  • wood grate
  • Model: XM-CG1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/11/2021
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Banggood Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Banggood 55% -- $40 Buy Now