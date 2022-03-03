With warm weather coming, get the kiddos outside more with a swing set that's $87 off list. (Free shipping means you don't have to find a truck, and go pick it up, too.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 Firefly LED swings
- padded SuperDIsc Swing
- 5' Wave Slide
- Model: 98013G
Published 26 min ago
Apply coupon code "80ML4DGZ" for a savings of $151. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- air optical flow and air pressure altitude control system
- built-in WiFi
- one key auto-take off and land
- Model: H6
Save $9 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a plastic jigsaw, safety goggles, and 2 pieces of faux wood
- lights, sound, and removable battery pack
- Model: 5F640BA
It's down to its lowest-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's recommended for 18- to 36-month year olds.
- Model: 82851
By the power of Grayskull, you too can have this $5 discount. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
- up to 2mph
- 6V battery
- Model: 17319
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Lego can be pretty expensive, so when sales like this come around it's a great opportunity to stock at a nice saving. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Though this is the list price, this is a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Why wouldn't it be though? Pets that you can build, enjoy, admire, and don't have to feed? Sign us up! Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a pilot drill, tapered hole saw, and two drywall plugs
Save on a selection of Goodyear tires, with prices starting at $66 per tire. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictures is the Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R16 95V Tire for $81.
That is $44 less than you'd pay purchasing 3 units separately. Buy Now at Walmart
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- height adjustable shelves
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
- smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
- top mounted cooking thermometer
- 133 sq. in. cooking surface
- stainless grate
- Model: SCS-K15B
Let's get this bread! Don't waste your hard earned dough on a plain pillow, when you can rise to the occasion and loaf around on this 31" yeast beast. It's $7 under list price, so you butter hurry before this deal is toast. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xiwei Cyber via Amazon.
- This baguette is also available in 39.3" size for $26.99 ($5 off).
- 3D printed realistic design
- gluten free (still not edible though)
- Model: YZJM003
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
It's $3 under what you would pay for 4-gallon container at Home Depot. (This container holds 8-gallons.) Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 50lbs of rock salt (8 gallons)
- flip lid and pour spout
- Model: 09801GRAY-ONL
