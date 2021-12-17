It's $20 under list price and difficult to find elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- One Touch Menu (Potato, Popcorn, Pizza, Beverage, Frozen Dinner, Reheat)
- Express cook 1-6 minutes
- LED display
- Model: WLCMJ411S2-10
Apply coupon code "UVM9UQL7" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mulli via Amazon.
- In White or Metallic Gray.
- Search the Mulli store front to find this item available in Metallic Gray. Use the same code to drop the price.
- 5 grind levels
- smart saftey 5 second shut off
- portable powder jar
- Model: KFYM-753
That's $123 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfus via Amazon.
- 95% juice yield
- low noise
- vegetable & fruit juice recipes
- easy to assemble & clean
- Model: OK8031
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "BD64020OFF" to save a total of $32 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Cozy Greenish at this price.
- The Mellow Yellow options drops to $50.46 with the same clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Buydeem US via Amazon.
- four 1.4'' slots
- seven browning settings
- five functions
- dual independent control panels
- Model: DT-640
You'd pay $15 more for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FeixunUS via Amazon.
- 2 adjustable ice sizes
- Model: HZB-12/B
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
That's $3 under our mention from last month, $19 off list, and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now $21.35. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Brushed Stainless Steel only for this price
- It usually ships in 4 days.
- 1L capacity
- programmable
- Model: AC-03BLUC
Save on hand mixers from $40, blenders from $75, and stand mixers from $300. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 ($100 low)
That's $69 less than you'd pay from Waterdrop direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
