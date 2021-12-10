Apply code SXR5 to save $34 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- 380-hour standby time
- 15-hours of use on single charge
- full band FM radio
- universal pairing
- integrated mic
- Model: R5
You'd pay $70 more buying these 3 items separately at other stores such as Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- Mouse:
- AIMO lighting
- 19K DPI optical sensor
- Headset:
- 50mm Nanoclear speakers
- Adjustable mic monitoring
- Keyboard:
- Anti-ghosting technology
- Mechanical switches with 2.0mm actuation
- Lifespan of 50 million keystrokes per switch
- Model: ROC-12-622
To save $27, apply coupon code "SCP28". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
That's a savings of $27 off list after applying coupon code "CMP2". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "MJP20" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "9U7JNAM4" for a total savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "GP7Q7LED" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by GANSStar via Amazon.
- remote control
- nebula light, star light, and moon light modes
- built-in Bluetooth speaker
- auto timer
- Model: DY-HN-105
