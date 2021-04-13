New
B&H Photo Video · 23 mins ago
Vertiv Liebert 600VA Desktop UPS Battery Backup
$35 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $13 Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 600VA Power Rating
  • Five NEMA 5-15R Outlets
  • Three Battery Backed Outlets
  • Two Surge-Only Outlets
  • Model: VDSK600LV
