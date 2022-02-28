Apply coupon code "DNLMF" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Shipping adds $3.99.
- includes 2 frothing whisks, 2 heating whisks, and cleaning brush
- boil-dry protection
- non-stick interior
- 240ml volume
- Model: VA-EB008
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- PFA-, PFOA-, lead-, and cadmium-free
- stainless steel handle
- dishwasher-safe
- oven- and broiler-safe to 600°F
- Model: CC004209-001
It includes a 1,250ml glass decanter and two 12-oz. whiskey glasses. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jillmo via Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $13 and $5 under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed to prolong the life of fresh herbs
- Model: PP08-HSMSGL
Clip the on-page coupon to save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DeeCoo-J via Amazon.
- two pairs of chopsticks and two spoons
- microwave and dishwasher safe
- two 40-oz. ceramic bowls
- Model: DKAS-4523
Save on coffee makers, smart mugs, pods, espresso machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker w/ Aeroccino for $153.97 ($66 off)
Stack coupon code "VDAY" for additional savings on bedding and bath, clothing and accessories, jewelry, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- The coupon takes an extra 10% or 15% off some categories.
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
That's a savings of $20 after applying coupon code "DNLMI4". Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 4 color temperatures
- 4 brightness levels
- adjustable height
- 1-hour timer
- Model: MI-DL004
That's an $11 low today and the best price we've seen. Use coupon code "DNLBD" to get this deal. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- washable microfiber cover
- 2-hour auto shut-off
- 6 heat settings
- Model: HM-BD003SPF
Apply coupon code "DNLHE" for a savings of $21, which drops it $8 under our December mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 65° oscillation
- ECO mode
- 2 heating modes
- over-heat and tip-over protection
- 12-hour timer
- 24-hour auto off
- remote control
- Model: TT-HE001BSPF
That's $69 less than our mention from last February, and a savings of $130 off list after applying coupon code "DNLAP7". Buy Now at taotronics.com
- variable speed & timer options
- true HEPA filtration
- Model: TT-AP007
- UPC: 661094427663
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- consists of 1.5" x 11.5" coarse thread zinc body 2.9" OD flange tapped 5/16 and rubber seal
- lift-n-turn style stopper
- Model: 35233
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
Clip the $42 off on page coupon and apply code "YEHPGYOP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LQC US via Amazon.
- Sizes LU2-4-LF and LU2-4-SF drop to $199.99 after the same code.
- 7.1" x 7.1" engraving area
- 32-bit MCU
- Model: LU2-2
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "RC68BFVN" for a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Apple Basic via Amazon.
- 20-watt PD 3.0 fast charging
- overheat protection
- Model: XJUY20W-U001
